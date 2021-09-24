Heartwarming tale of cab driver reuniting with son on Ganesh Chaturthi goes viral

A heartwarming Twitter thread shared by comedian Aditi Mittal about a cab driver reuniting with his son on Ganesh Chaturthi has gone viral. It also ends with a twist of a sweet gesture by the driver.

“Yesterday something ridiculous happened. I was on my way to an open mic in an Ola cab. The cab driver was on his phone, and I was about to ask him to get off the phone, when I eves dropped on his conversation,” she wrote. In the next few tweets she shared how the driver was calling different people, asking them about the whereabouts of his three-year-old son. Seeing his plight, Mittal asked him to go search for his son instead of ferrying her. However, he refused saying that he needed the money. Mittal offered to pay him the entire amount so that he could do what he most needed to do, that is search for his son.

He was calling people, asking "tum log ne mere bacche ko dekha kya? Woh tum log ke saath hai kya?" I could hear the response of "nahi" in call after call.

I asked him where he lived, and if he wanted to go home and look for his kid instead of wasting his time ferrying me. — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) September 20, 2021

I was only 20 mins into my hour long journey, but I managed to catch a rickshaw for the rest of it, so I was fine, but I couldn't stop thinking about him. I had heard him talk to his wife on the phone & she had been crying so hard, I could hear her in the backseat from his phone. — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) September 20, 2021

She, about one and a half hours later, received a call from the cab driver's wife telling her how the kid, after seeing a Ganapati pandal “wandered off with the procession, dancing and eating while his parents panicked.”

1.5 hours later, as I'm heading back home from the open mic, I get a call. It's the drivers wife. They found her son, apparently this three year old criminal had seen a ganpati pandal and had wandered off with the procession, dancing and eating while his parents panicked. — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) September 20, 2021

This is, however, not all there is to the story. The next day, she again received a call from the cab driver saying that he was standing at the place where he had previously picked her up and that too for a very sweet reason. Take a look at the posts to see what it is:

"Jab aap phone pe baat kar rahe the, toh maine aapko kisi se naariyal modak maangte hue suna tha, toh maine mrs ko bola ki aapke liye bana de."

(I was indeed begging a friend on the phone to send me her mom's handmade nariyal modaks at the start of the ride) — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) September 20, 2021

“Moral of the story: Both the driver and I were listening to each other’s calls. Also Ganpati time in Mumbai is ridiculous,” she wrote at the end of her thread.

The post also prompted people to post varied comments. “Only in Mumbai! Such a heartwarming story,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is soooo sweet!! So glad the 3 yo munchkin is safe,” shared another. “Beautiful thread,” expressed a third.

Ola Cabs too shared a reply to the post:

A good ride, happy endings, and delicious modaks 😍 This is THE motivation we needed for kickstarting our Monday morning, Aditi. Can you also share the CRN of this ride with us via DM? We would love to pass on the compliments to our driver-partner as well ❤️ — Ola (@Olacabs) September 20, 2021

