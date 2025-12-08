Heartwarming video of IndiGo flight attendants comforting passenger's toddler goes viral. Watch

As IndiGo’s operational issues entered their seventh consecutive day, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays across the country, a wholesome video shared by a passenger has melted hearts on the internet. A video captured IndiGo flight attendants comforting a passenger's toddler,(Instagram/itsrashmishines)

The clip, posted on Instagram by a woman identified as Rashmi Trivedi, shows IndiGo flight attendants affectionately engaging with her toddler while they waited during a delay.

Rashmi captioned the video, "Flights got cancelled, delayed what not. But the staff have always been great hosts. I have always travelled with IndiGo, and during this time, a lot of people have suffered. However, finding joy in little things matters the most." A text overlay on the clip read, "Flight got delayed meanwhile my little one enjoying with staff".

Internet responds to heartwarming gesture

The video has attracted a small yet warm wave of reactions on Instagram. One viewer wrote, "This is so cute" while another commented, "This is so heartwarming". Someone else remarked, "Soo cute" and another user shared, "I appreciate the crew for this heartwarming gesture".

Wider disruption due to IndiGo’s operational crisis

The uplifting video surfaced at a time when IndiGo is grappling with significant disruption caused by an ongoing operational crisis. Over the past week, more than five hundred flights have been cancelled or delayed as the airline adjusts to stricter new crew rostering regulations. This has led to widespread inconvenience for travellers, long queues at airports and considerable frustration among passengers.

Addressing the situation in an official statement, IndiGo said, "Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)