Hello from the upper side: MP minister rides 50 foot-high giant wheel to catch phone network

A minister of Madhya Pradesh spends two hours on a 50-feet-high hammock every day in Surel village of Ashoknagar district as he gets mobile network connectivity here and can talk to officials about people's problems.

Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav said he is able to talk to officials after he reaches a particular height where mobile internet is available.

"I have to stay in this area for nine days. But there is a problem with mobile network connectivity in this area. People come to me with their problems. Their problems remain unresolved since I am unable to talk to any official due to a network issue," Yadav told ANI.

That's why I sit on a hammock and go at a height from where I am able to get mobile network connectivity. From there, I talk to officials concerned," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON