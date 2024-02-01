'Hello ji,' says Google in special leap year post to welcome February
Google shared a very special post as 2024 entered its second month, February to celebrate this month having an extra day since 2024 is a leap year. Every four years, due to a mismatch between the Earth’s orbit and the calendar year, we get 29 days in February instead of 28 days.
“No one: leap year every 4 years: hello ji, kya haal chaal [Hi, how are you],” Google India tweeted and shared an image. The visual has a tagline that reads, “Here’s to ‘leap’ing into a month with an extra day”. The creative also shows a question and its answer written in a format representing Google’s search engine.
The question reads, "Why do we have a leap year every four years”. And the answer showcased is, "It takes approximately 365.25 days for Earth to orbit the Sun - a solar year. We usually round the days in a calendar year to 365. To make up for the missing partial day, we add one day to our calendar approximately every four years. That is a leap year".
Take a look at this leap year post by Google:
X is filled with other posts welcoming February and sharing how 2024 is a leap year.
What did X users share?
“Good morning and it's #February is starting with spring-like weather. I might have said this before but there'll be a 3-day weekend twice, 29 days because it's a #LeapYear. Let's get going with the 2nd month of the year,” posted an X user. “Once in four years! #LeapYear,” shared another.
“Time for a leap! Earth's orbit is roughly 365.2422 days—365 days and 6 hours. Every four years, we add an extra day by adding 6 hours of all four years, creating a leap year with 366 days,” expressed a third. “Just realised 2024 is a Leap Year. It has 366 days and we have an extra 1 day this month in February!” commented a fourth. “Erm. I think February is going to drag a bit this year too... #leapyear,” joked a fifth. “Finally, my birthday will come after 3 years,” wrote a fifth.