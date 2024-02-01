'Hello ji,' says Google in special leap year post to welcome February

Google shared a very special post as 2024 entered its second month, February to celebrate this month having an extra day since 2024 is a leap year. Every four years, due to a mismatch between the Earth’s orbit and the calendar year, we get 29 days in February instead of 28 days. Google India shared this image on Instagram while posting about 2024 being a leap year. (X/@GoogleIndia)

“No one: leap year every 4 years: hello ji, kya haal chaal [Hi, how are you],” Google India tweeted and shared an image. The visual has a tagline that reads, “Here’s to ‘leap’ing into a month with an extra day”. The creative also shows a question and its answer written in a format representing Google’s search engine.

The question reads, "Why do we have a leap year every four years”. And the answer showcased is, "It takes approximately 365.25 days for Earth to orbit the Sun - a solar year. We usually round the days in a calendar year to 365. To make up for the missing partial day, we add one day to our calendar approximately every four years. That is a leap year".

Take a look at this leap year post by Google:

X is filled with other posts welcoming February and sharing how 2024 is a leap year.

What did X users share?

“Good morning and it's #February is starting with spring-like weather. I might have said this before but there'll be a 3-day weekend twice, 29 days because it's a #LeapYear. Let's get going with the 2nd month of the year,” posted an X user. “Once in four years! #LeapYear,” shared another.

“Time for a leap! Earth's orbit is roughly 365.2422 days—365 days and 6 hours. Every four years, we add an extra day by adding 6 hours of all four years, creating a leap year with 366 days,” expressed a third. “Just realised 2024 is a Leap Year. It has 366 days and we have an extra 1 day this month in February!” commented a fourth. “Erm. I think February is going to drag a bit this year too... #leapyear,” joked a fifth. “Finally, my birthday will come after 3 years,” wrote a fifth.