Here’s an easy maths puzzle for you to solve. Can you find the answer in 5 seconds?

Puzzles are fun to solve as they not only challenge you to think outside the box but also entertain you in the process. Are you someone who loves solving such brain teasers? Then here is a maths puzzle for you. Shared on YouTube, it may seem like an easy one at first glance but if you are not paying attention, it may prove tough to solve. Are you ready to know more about the puzzle? The image shows a maths puzzle. Can you solve it? (YouTube/@@MathMeeting)

“Try to solve the easiest brain teaser driving the internet insane. It is not as easy as it looks. You must find the value of each fruit by solving the equations,” reads the caption posted along with a video. The clip of the puzzle opens to show pictures of different fruits and their combined value. The challenge is to find the total value of another combination of fruits. And you may want to pause the video while solving the puzzle as the real answer is revealed at the end of the clip.

Take a look at this maths puzzle:

Though the video is a few years old, if you haven't come across it till now, you'll love solving it. It is interesting, isn’t it? The comments section of the clip is also filled with several reactions of people who have tried solving it. While some shared it was easy to solve, a few posted how it baffled them.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the maths puzzle:

“My teacher gave this to us as a warm-up and the entire class got it right,” shared a YouTube user. “I found this incredibly simple, thanks for showing it!” joined another. “On the third equation, I kept going, ‘This is impossible! Since we don't know the value of the coconut and there is an empty space in the front, there are two variables! We can only figure an equation out if only one of the variables is unknown!’ Then I clicked the 'Play' button and I felt like a complete idiot,” expressed a third. “I thought it was 16 at first because I overlooked the number of coconuts and bananas,” wrote a fourth.