Highly venomous Wall's krait snakes caught twisting under Indian family's bed in terrifying video

A family faced a nightmarish ordeal on Monday night when they discovered two highly venomous snakes in their bedroom. The snakes, locked in a twisting, intertwined position, put on a jaw-dropping display. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video of the snakes.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The now-viral video of the incident was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who revealed that one of his team members received an SOS call from the village in the middle of the night after the snakes were spotted.

"One of our beat staff got an SOS call late last night from a village. Imagine these highly venomous ‘Walls Krait’ locked in a duel inside someone’s bedroom," Kaswan said on X (formerly Twitter).

The snakes twisted and danced under the bed as people stood outside the house, watching in awe and recording the moment on their phones.

Watch the viral video here:

Several people who watched the terrifying video lauded the team for rescuing the snakes and thus, ensuring the safety of the villagers.,

“Thank you to entire team for safe release of this beautiful innocent creature. Always feel proud of animal welfare team…” X user Nitin Jain said.

Another person likened the incident to a scene straight out of a Bollywood film.

“Looks like Bollywood naag and naagin stuff,” the user said.

Several others wondered if the snakes were mating or fighting.

The video garnered over 600 ‘likes’ and over 36,000 views in just two hours the IFS officer posting on social media.

Parveen Kaswan, who has over 4.72 lakh followers on X, routinely shares captivating videos of reptiles and wild animals.

About Wall's krait

The Wall's krait or Bungarus walli is a highly venoumous species of snakes found in north India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. It is named after British herpetologist Frank Wall.

