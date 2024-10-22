Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Highly venomous Wall's krait snakes caught twisting under Indian family's bed in terrifying video

ByHT Trending Desk
Oct 22, 2024 11:32 AM IST

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video of the snakes that were rescued after an SOS call at night.

A family faced a nightmarish ordeal on Monday night when they discovered two highly venomous snakes in their bedroom. The snakes, locked in a twisting, intertwined position, put on a jaw-dropping display.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video of the snakes.(X/@ParveenKaswan)
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video of the snakes.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

The now-viral video of the incident was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who revealed that one of his team members received an SOS call from the village in the middle of the night after the snakes were spotted.

"One of our beat staff got an SOS call late last night from a village. Imagine these highly venomous ‘Walls Krait’ locked in a duel inside someone’s bedroom," Kaswan said on X (formerly Twitter).

The snakes twisted and danced under the bed as people stood outside the house, watching in awe and recording the moment on their phones.

Watch the viral video here:

(Also Read: Snake slithers away with slipper. Video amuses some, irks others)

Several people who watched the terrifying video lauded the team for rescuing the snakes and thus, ensuring the safety of the villagers.,

“Thank you to entire team for safe release of this beautiful innocent creature. Always feel proud of animal welfare team…” X user Nitin Jain said.

Another person likened the incident to a scene straight out of a Bollywood film.

“Looks like Bollywood naag and naagin stuff,” the user said.

Several others wondered if the snakes were mating or fighting.

The video garnered over 600 ‘likes’ and over 36,000 views in just two hours the IFS officer posting on social media.

Parveen Kaswan, who has over 4.72 lakh followers on X, routinely shares captivating videos of reptiles and wild animals.

About Wall's krait

The Wall's krait or Bungarus walli is a highly venoumous species of snakes found in north India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. It is named after British herpetologist Frank Wall.

(Also Read: Indian man finds ‘silent killer’ Common Krait lurking under sewing machine. Watch)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //