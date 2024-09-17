Indian man finds ‘silent killer’ Common Krait lurking under sewing machine. Watch

In a spine-chilling video shared on Instagram, a dangerous encounter with a deadly Common Krait has left viewers horrified. The clip, which has garnered over seven million views, shows a deadly Common Krait stuck to a sewing machine inside a home. The video was shared by a user named Mohit Kumar, who describes himself as a professional in handling reptiles. An Instagram video of a Common Krait stuck to a sewing machine went viral, highlighting the deadly serpent's nocturnal dangers..(Instagram/mohit_kumar_1537)

Known for being one of the most venomous snakes in India, the Common Krait poses a significant threat to human life.

‘Silent killer’ warning

In the video, Kumar highlights the deadly nature of the Common Krait, referring to it as India’s most poisonous serpent. As he carefully films the motionless snake stuck to the sewing machine, he warns viewers that this snake is not only highly venomous but also a “silent killer.” According to him, the Common Krait is notorious for its nocturnal habits, creeping into homes and even climbing onto beds to bite people while they sleep. This deadly serpent’s bite is often unnoticed, leading to it being dubbed the “silent killer.”

Watch the video here:

Social media’s reaction

The video didn’t take long to go viral, with many comments flooding in. Sakshi Sharma expressed her horror, stating, “This is terrifying! I can't imagine finding that in my home.” Pradeep Jaiswal commented, “I had no idea that the Common Krait was so deadly. This video is a real eye-opener.”

A third user expressed concern for people living in rural areas, saying, “This is so scary for those living in the countryside where snakes are more common.” Meanwhile, some shared their safety precautions. “I always double-check my bed before sleeping, especially during the rainy season,” a viewer admitted.

Rohit Patil questioned the snake’s lack of movement in the video: “Why isn’t the snake moving? It’s unsettling to see it just lying there.”

The lethal nature of the Common Krait

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, the Common Krait’s venom is one of the most lethal in Asia. It contains powerful neurotoxins that cause muscular paralysis, leading to death if untreated. Snakebite incidents, particularly involving the Common Krait, are a significant concern in rural parts of India, where medical help may be delayed.