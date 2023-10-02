Hiker uses all her might to rescue sheep submerged in a bog. Watch

A woman’s quick actions helped save the life of a sheep stuck in bog. Instagram user Lynne came across the animal in distress while on a hike and decided to help it. She also shared a video of the rescue along with a caption explaining how she came across the sheep and what happened after.

The image shows a hiker rescuing a sheep. (Instagram/@adventures_with_lynne)

“Following the river back down from hiking in the Mourne mountains. Suddenly hearing a shallow baa baa noise. I then turned my head to see the sheep stuck in the bog land. I quickly ran over and pulled the sheep out. I brought the sheep into the river to wash off the heavy access muck on its coat. Pulled it back up into dry land away from the bog. Thankfully the sheep gained energy back and was able to walk over to its flock. The eye connection when the sheep stood up and looked at me says it all. What a moment I will never forget,” she wrote.

The video opens to show a sheep stuck in a bog. Lynne soon gets into action and starts pulling the animal by its horn. She uses all her might to help the animal get out of the sticky situation.

Along with the video, she also shared a few pictures that show the sheep going away after being rescued. In one of the photos, the animal also looks back at its rescuer as if to thank her.

Take a look at this sheep rescue post:

The post was shared on September 23. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. Many also thanked Lynne for her gesture.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Amazing footage. So lucky that you came along. Lucky sheep,” praised an Instagram user. “This is wild,” added another. “Superhero,” commented a third. “Superb effort. Well done,” joined a fourth. “My hero,” wrote a fifth. A few also reacted with heart or clapping emoticons.

