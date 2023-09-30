News / Trending / Man rescues civet from a home, releases it into the wild. Watch

Man rescues civet from a home, releases it into the wild. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 30, 2023 04:15 PM IST

The video shared on Instagram captures a daring rescue of a civet who darted in and out of the house.

A man successfully rescued a civet from a home and eventually set it free in its natural habitat. The daring rescue was captured on camera and was later shared on social media. It shows how the man caught hold of a civet who darted in and out of the house.

Man rescues a civet from a home. (Instagram/@murliwalehausla24)
Man rescues a civet from a home. (Instagram/@murliwalehausla24)

“I rescued a dangerous captive cat from a situation where a family was too afraid to handle it. Despite the risks involved, I successfully rescued the cat and released it safely back into its natural habitat,” wrote animal rescuer Murari Lal while sharing a video on Instagram.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Read| Indian rock pythons on substation wires rescued by brave men

The video opens to show Lal entering a house. As the video goes on, he catches the civet, but the animal manages to escape. After several failed attempts, he was able to catch the animal. Eventually, he places the civet inside a sack and secures it within another sack. The caption informs that the rescued animal was safely released back into the wild.

Watch the video capturing the rescue here:

The video was shared on September 16. It has so far been viewed by over 6.4 lakh people. Additionally, it has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Apki himmat ko shat shat naman [Hundreds of salutes to your courage],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Well done sir.”

“Aapke hausle ko salam [Hats off to your courage],” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Ye cat dangerous hota h kya? Mere ghar bhi aata hai [Is this cat dangerous? It comes to my house too].”

“Sir mere ghar mai bhi 4 civet rehte hain. Inhe aap rescue kar sakte hain kya [Sir, there are 4 civets in my house too. Can you rescue them]?” enquired a fourth.

A fifth remarked, “It’s a civet. Also called as Bijju in North India.”

Also Read| Mississippi family reunites with missing pet spider monkey after 24-hour search

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out