Man rescues civet from a home, releases it into the wild. Watch

“I rescued a dangerous captive cat from a situation where a family was too afraid to handle it. Despite the risks involved, I successfully rescued the cat and released it safely back into its natural habitat,” wrote animal rescuer Murari Lal while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show Lal entering a house. As the video goes on, he catches the civet, but the animal manages to escape. After several failed attempts, he was able to catch the animal. Eventually, he places the civet inside a sack and secures it within another sack. The caption informs that the rescued animal was safely released back into the wild.

The video was shared on September 16. It has so far been viewed by over 6.4 lakh people. Additionally, it has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments.

“Apki himmat ko shat shat naman [Hundreds of salutes to your courage],” posted an individual.

Another added, “Well done sir.”

“Aapke hausle ko salam [Hats off to your courage],” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Ye cat dangerous hota h kya? Mere ghar bhi aata hai [Is this cat dangerous? It comes to my house too].”

“Sir mere ghar mai bhi 4 civet rehte hain. Inhe aap rescue kar sakte hain kya [Sir, there are 4 civets in my house too. Can you rescue them]?” enquired a fourth.

A fifth remarked, “It’s a civet. Also called as Bijju in North India.”

