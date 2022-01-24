Hilarious Shark Tank India memes, reactions take over Twitter and Instagram

Shark Tank India has become a popular television show, so much so that even if you don’t watch it you’ve probably heard all about it. The show has kept trending on social media pretty much since it aired.

For the uninitiated, in Shark Tank India, just like in its American counterpart, entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors. They then try to persuade the panel to invest in them. The show has been amassing a lot of positive response from viewers. But as viewership increases, in come the memes and funny reactions on social media. Both Twitter and Instagram have been abuzz with hilarious content about the show.

For example, influencer Kusha Kapila has taken to her Instagram page to share a Reels video. In it, she pretends to be Namita Thapar from Shark Tank India. Thapar is the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals that’s based in Pune, Maharashtra.

Watch the hilarious video right here:

Since being posted on Instagram on January 12, this video has garnered more than 2.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated several comments like, “Epic.” Many others pointed out how well she had pulled off the impression. Many others took to the comments section with laughing emojis.

Some also posted memes based on the reactions given by another panelist, Ashneer Grover, Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe.

Worst he could say is "Sorry I can't invest."

Meanwhile Ashneer : #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/JAnfYnj34C — byehoe_baeno (@byehoe_baeno) January 19, 2022

My parents when they see me using phone at late night:#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/zKn6qtlsC5 — PM Dinni (ಪ್ರದ್ಯುಮ್ನ) (@dinnity_) January 19, 2022

One Twitter user made a montage of certain moments of Pankaj Tripathi’s character (Akhandanand Tripathi) from Mirzapur. “Shark Tank India judges when they want to combine and give an offer,” reads the caption of the video.

#SharkTankIndia judges when they want to combine and give an offer pic.twitter.com/FZlfU28SBe — Shawez Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@ShawezITsales) January 19, 2022

Another tweeted, “Startup founders' ijjat [respect] in Indian households after Shark tank has gone onwards and upwards.” This goes on to prove the same as a woman's father sent her a prospective marriage proposal from a man who is a startup founder:

This is what shark tank is doing to my dad 😅🥲 pic.twitter.com/aumWpUQk2H — Poan Sapdi (@le_Vandana) January 13, 2022

Some have still not started watching this series and have posted tweets that go something like:

Goddd I'm feeling so left out for not watching a single episode of shark tank.🙊 — Aditi🌼 (@KbhiKbhiAditi) January 22, 2022

But those who know, know:

Me to every paan wala after watching Shark Tank India pic.twitter.com/8j0b8gMyXB — Vaibhav Jalan (@vjalan08) January 22, 2022

What are your thoughts on these memes and reactions?