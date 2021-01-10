Hippo 'Mangal' turns 2, Gujarat zoo throws birthday party with 'laddus' and cake
The Sayaji Baug Zoo in Gujarat's Vadodara district has celebrated the second birthday of a hippopotamus, 'Mangal' on Saturday.
Mangal and its mother Dimpy were given special 'laddus' and a cake was also cut on the occasion.
Mangal's Moti Bhai Raval said, "It feels like I am celebrating my own child's birthday."
It was the 142nd foundation day of the zoo, P. Swarup, the Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara congratulated the zoo.
He said that the Sayaji Baug Zoo is an important landmark of the city, the citizens of the city are playing a great role in maintaining the city.
While talking about who cut the birthday cake for the occasion, Municipal Commissioner said animal keepers are a key factor in the zoo's life. It is a specialised job, they have a connection with animals, so we decided to encourage them and asked Moti Bhai and other animal keepers to do the cake cutting ceremony. The Municipal Commissioner attended the occasion as chief guest.
Over the past years, hippopotamus populations have reportedly declined.
