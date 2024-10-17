Hollywood actor and rape accused Russell Brand is selling 'magic amulet' to ward off WiFi

Hollywood actor and rape accused Russell Brand has shared a bizarre advertisement for a “magical amulet” that he claimed can protect from wifi and other "evil energies". In a now-viral TikTok video, the troubled comedian and actor asked his followers to buy a £188 ($244) charm.(X/ @willsommer)

In a now-viral TikTok video, the troubled comedian and actor asked his followers to buy a £188 ($244) charm which he says will prevent anyone who wears it from being "corrupted" by "lethal signals".

The video opens with Brand walking out of a forest with a yellow suitcase in hand and he announces to the viewers that he has just returned from a holiday in “Narnia”.

“As you know, airports are places full of wifi and all sorts of evil energies. Think of all the phones out there, all of the signals. Corruptible and corrupting. Luckily, I wear this magical amulet from Airestech that keeps me safe from all of the various signals out there,” he said.

Watch the viral video here:

He then boasts that the "magical charm" has made him stronger and demonstrates is new powers by lifting the suitcase in his hand.

"This stuff is absolutely packed of airestech. I didn’t even bring any socks, or toothbrush or dog meats or anything like that. Just completely full of airestech," he said. (Also read: Netizens fume as Russell Brand claims to have 'found God' in Hurricane Milton)

Accused of rape by women

Interestingly, Brand appears to be filming the video using a wifi-operated microphone.

"You should get one as well. Particularly if you’re going to an airport any time soon because the bloody things are full of lethal signals. Airestech. A glorious amulet to protect you from corrupting signals," he ends the video.

The company that makes the amulet says the charm is a "versatile EMF protection solution" that is designed to give "constant coverage from electromagnetic radiation" using a silicone chip.

Last year, an investigation by a group of UK new channels accused Brand of raping and sexually abusing a four women.

He has denied the accusations and has said that he "left the past behind" after he was born-again as Christian post his baptism earlier this year.