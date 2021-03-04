Horse named Missy gets stuck in frozen pond. Here’s how she was rescued
In a heartening story, a horse named Missy was rescued from a frozen pond. A post shared on Facebook by Allegan County Sheriff's Office details Missy’s rescue and the share has since struck a chord with many.
The incident took place in Wayland Township County in the US state of Michigan on February 26. Animal Control was informed about the horse being stuck in the homeowner’s pond and it wasn’t clear how long she had been in that situation. Soon, Wayland Fire Department was called to help rescue the horse.
“Members of the fire department responded, upon arriving on scene, went into the cold water of the pond and less than 30 minutes in the pond, the fire department personnel had cut the ice, removed the ice, made a path, and successfully were able to get Missy out of the water,” details the post which is complete with pictures of the rescue.
Take a look at the entire share below:
Since being shared March 2, the post has collected over 100 shares and several appreciative comments. People on Facebook have also termed the rescuers as heroes for their actions.
“Thanks so much for the awesome rescue of this poor horse. Many kudos to you. You guys are awesome,” posted an individual. “Thank you for your help and bravery to all. You're real heroes,” wrote another.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Horse named Missy gets stuck in frozen pond. Here’s how she was rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Purrfect rescue: Thai navy rescues four cats from sinking ship. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman’s post about centenarian athlete Man Kaur is inspiring many
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old girl helps to fund her own brain surgery through lemonade stand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Child tries chocolate milk for the first time, is instantly a fan. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida couple returns home, finds 7 foot alligator in garage. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dolly Parton’s rendition of Jolene encourages people to take the shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameera Reddy hilariously describes boring Zoom calls with video of daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in Sudan enjoy movies in drive-in cinema. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest officials rescue 13-foot-long Burmese python near Siliguri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox