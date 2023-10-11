Horse who was about to sink in a bog, rescued

In Colorado, locals and firefighters worked together to save a horse that found itself stuck in a bog and was in danger of sinking. Front Range Fire Rescue shared about the incident on Facebook. The department stated that once personnel arrived at a rural Weld County property and evaluated the horse's condition, they requested assistance from the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority's Large Animal Rescue Team.

Snapshot of the horse stuck in a bog.

"At approximately 6:37 P.M. last night, Front Range Fire Rescue (FRFR) responded to a rescue of a draft horse trapped in a bog. First-arriving firefighters requested the assistance of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority's Large Animal Rescue Team. Crews worked together for 3 1/2 hours to extricate the horse. Area neighbors also assisted your first responders in the operation. The horse was treated immediately by a CSU veterinarian," wrote Front Range Fire Rescue in a Facebook post. (Also Read: Woman rescues kitten while completing a marathon, Internet lauds her efforts)

They also shared pictures of the distressed horse stuck in the bog, and the people who were trying to rescue it.

Take a look at the post shared on Facebook here:

This post was shared on October 5. Since being posted, it has captured the attention of many. The share has close to 200 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "I hope someone investigates where that horse came from. It looks emaciated. Thanks for the recuse!"

A second commented, "Amazing job thank goodness the horse is safe."

"Once again- many thanks to all that helped in this rescue. I so appreciate first responders and kind neighbors," said a third.

The fourth added, "That poor horse probably struggled for hours exhausted and so skinny. One should not see rib cages or hip bones."

