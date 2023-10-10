Woman rescues kitten while completing a marathon, Internet lauds her efforts

A Boston runner who was participating in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon stopped at mile 21 to save a kitten. About five miles from the finish line, Sarah Bohan, who was on pace to break her marathon record, discovered the terrified kitten and rescued it. Woman who rescued the kitten.

PAWS Chicago, an organisation that helps to find homes for pets, shared about this heartwarming incident on Instagram.

The page wrote, "Boston resident and TEAM PAWS runner Sarah Bohan truly took our mission to heart when she found and rescued a stray kitten along the route! She was running a personal record pace until Mile 21 when she saw a skinny, matted, scared ball of fluff under a bridge." (Also Read: Man rescues crying cat from the roadside. Watch)

In the next few lines, PAWS Chicago explained, "Sarah stopped to help and carried the kitten with fellow runner Gia Nigro for the next mile, asking spectators for help. A good samaritan stepped up, saying she would love to adopt the little one."

Take a look at the post shared by PAWS Chicago here:

This post was shared on October 9. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 5,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many people appreciated Sarah Bohan's efforts and lauded her for it.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Thank you for saving that sweet little one! So happy to have you as a team paws check name teammate."

A second added, "OMG, I love this story so much."

"Just the kind of good news we all need right now," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "This is so heartwarming. I live for these animal lovers who feel responsible for any furry in need."

A fifth said, "This is amazing."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!