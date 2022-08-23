House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones' prequel is here, Twitter floods with memes

If you have watched Game of Thrones or not, there is simply no way if you are an active user of social media, that you have been able to miss the buzz around House of the Dragon. The latter is a prequel to the former and is a narrative of the Targaryen civil war, which occurred around 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. The first episode of this new series was aired on August 21 on HBO. Some of the leads are Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Paddy Considine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And of course, true to its nature, Twitter has been flooded with several memes and some outright hilarious reactions surrounding this series. Many people are saying that they still haven't gotten over the finale of Game of Thrones but they have already become quite invested in House of the Dragon.

The first meme that we present to you has a reference to the character named Michael Scott from the hit television series that aired in the US, named The Office. The main character and protagonist of NBC's The Office, played by Steve Carell, is Michael Gary Scott. Michael is the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Inc.'s paper division in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Here’s a dialogue by the character:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Twitter user took to the microblogging platform in order to say that they outwardly reason that the cause behind them watching the House of Dragon is the script. But in reality, it is the brilliant visual effects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An American television personality, comedian, writer, and producer by the name of Conan Christopher O'Brien also took to Twitter to share a hilarious post. His late-night talk show hosting career spans almost 28 years, starting with NBC's The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. In this particular post, he references Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci which recently got a lot of attention on social media as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Twitter user came up with a meme that references The Simpsons. “Me watching house of the dragon when I still haven’t emotionally healed from season 8 of GOT,” the caption to it reads, as it gives it more context as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On HBO, the very first or opening episode of House of the Dragon, attracted close to 10 million viewers.