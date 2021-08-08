How a ticket bought as an act of kindness started a sweet love story. Watch

Who doesn’t love to read a good love story? If that statement just made you nod in agreement, then here is a story that will fill your heart will a warm feeling. It will also leave you with a wide smile. This is a story of how buying a ticket as a random act of kindness helped a woman named Latha Jay meet the love of her life. The story is now winning people’s hearts and may have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally shared on TikTok, then re-shared on Instagram by Jay and a Insta page called nextdoor. It opens to show a woman asking people to share about one “small unimportant decision” that they made that changed the trajectory of their lives forever. The clip then shows Jay sharing her story. She explains how her random act of kindness of buying a ticket to an art gallery for a stranger helped her meet her now-husband.

We won’t reveal too much, take a look at the video to know more about the love story:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 3,200 likes and counting. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of appreciative comments. A few also shared their love stories.

“I couldn't love this story or her telling of it more!” shared an Instagram user. “There was a fundraiser dinner to help homeless youth here in San Diego. I not only bought a dinner ticket, but I also volunteered to help the event. I met a bartender while I was volunteering and eventually gave him my number at the end of the event. Fast forward 9 years later and now we’re married with a baby!” shared another. “What a great story! Love seeing serendipity in action,” expressed a third.

