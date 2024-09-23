How an 18-year-old Bihar boy paid 2 lakh to 'become IPS officer'. Here's what the police did

UPSC aspirants prepare for the exam for years in order to achieve their dream. However, in a recent incident, Mithilesh Kumar, an 18-year-old from Bihar, tried to achieve his goal of becoming an "IPS officer" by not taking any exam, instead by paying two lakh rupees to gain access to the “official uniform” and a pistol. Not only that, but he also tried to pass himself off as a legitimate officer. A teen from Bihar paid ₹ 2 lakh to become "IPS officer". (X/@NCIB)

The official X handle of the National Crime Investigation Bureau shared a video of Kumar, who can be seen in uniform and has a pistol on him. The incident happened in the Jamui area of Bihar, where Kumar was allegedly conned by a man called Manoj Singh into paying him ₹2 lakh on the pretence of making him an IPS officer. Singh also sent Kumar, dressed in full costume, to a local police station. (Also Read: 9-year-old with brain tumour becomes ‘IPS officer’ for a day in Varanasi. Watch)

Once the officials at the police station noticed Kumar, they jokingly said, "Come, sir, IPS. Come to Sikandara Police Station." They also interviewed the boy on the incident.

Watch the video here:

An individual wrote, "What kind of worthless people are there in the society, this child has been made a fool, he doesn't even understand it yet."

Another X user, Ajay Jangir, commented, "Whoever has cheated this child should be arrested, and strict action should be taken against him."

"There should be no case against this boy, he is an innocent and naive boy, legal action should be taken against Manoj Singh," posted X user Ajit Nandal.

A fourth said, "You people gave him a warm welcome. Poor guy must have felt like a real IPS for a while."