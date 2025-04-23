'How bad is your aura': Internet brings up JD Vance after Pope's death, Pahalgam terror attack

US Vice President JD Vance met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday. A day later, the head of the Catholic Church died of a stroke. Vance, accompanied by his wife and three children, then flew to India for a planned four-day visit, landing on Monday morning. A day later, more than 25 tourists lost their lives in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Rome [Italy], Apr 21 (ANI): U.S. Vice President JD Vance meets Pope Francis, in Rome on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

These unconnected events have led a section of the internet to wonder – perhaps insensitively – whether the US Vice President is bringing ominous energy wherever he goes.

Bad aura?

“JD Vance's world tour is something else! Meets the Pope in Italy, and poof—Pontiff's gone the next day. Lands in India, and boom, Pahalgam terror attack kills 28, including an Italian and an Israeli. Coincidence or cosmic bad luck?” X user Sanjana Singh wrote on the social media platform.

“I can’t help but feel that JD Vance brings misfortune. Just the day before yesterday, he met the Pope,and the very next day, the Pope passed away. Yesterday, he arrived in India, and today we’re witnessing this heinous terrorist attack. The timing feels eerily unsettling,” another X user noted.

One person suggested: “JD Vance should be sent to quarantine before he meets another person. Pope Francis died and a deadly attack in Pahalgam.”

Another X user wondered whether it was a “coincidence or a strange pattern.”

JD Vance in India

JD Vance is currently in India with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. They landed in India on Monday morning and met PM Modi for dinner.

After flying to Jaipur on Monday night, the family visited the Amber Fort on Tuesday before Vance delivered a speech at a programme on the US-India relationship. They have now left for Agra, where they will see the Taj Mahal.

The Vance family will depart for the US on Thursday.