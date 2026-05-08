‘How is this possible?’: Bengaluru woman’s 15,000 monthly budget leaves internet stunned

A Bengaluru woman has left the internet surprised after sharing that her monthly expenses in the city come to around ₹15,000. The woman, identified as Dharshini, shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke in her local language and explained how she manages her budget while living in Bengaluru.

A Bengaluru woman revealed her low monthly expenses in the city, sparking disbelief online.(Instagram/dharshinis_diary)

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In the video, Dharshini said that her expenses may not reflect everyone’s lifestyle, but she wanted to give viewers a basic idea of how much she spends in a month.

‘Please don’t compare’

Translating her remarks into English, Dharshini can be heard saying, “In this video, I'm going to share my monthly expenses in Bangalore. This won't apply to everyone, for some it might be more, for others it could be less. So, please don't compare; I'm just sharing this to give you a picture.”

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{{^usCountry}} She said her biggest monthly expense is her paying guest accommodation. “The biggest expense is PG rent. Since I’m in a two-sharing room, it’s ₹9,500 monthly. Most PGs will have this same rent range,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said her biggest monthly expense is her paying guest accommodation. “The biggest expense is PG rent. Since I’m in a two-sharing room, it’s ₹9,500 monthly. Most PGs will have this same rent range,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dharshini further explained that she mostly eats lunch at her office and does not depend much on PG food. “For lunch, I mostly eat at the office. I don’t take food from the PG because it’s not that great. Apart from that, I buy snacks and sometimes eggs to boil and eat; that’s around ₹1,000. All this is the maximum I’m telling you. Office lunch and external food together come to about ₹2,000,” she added. Weekend outings and travel included {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharshini further explained that she mostly eats lunch at her office and does not depend much on PG food. “For lunch, I mostly eat at the office. I don’t take food from the PG because it’s not that great. Apart from that, I buy snacks and sometimes eggs to boil and eat; that’s around ₹1,000. All this is the maximum I’m telling you. Office lunch and external food together come to about ₹2,000,” she added. Weekend outings and travel included {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman also included weekend outings and her monthly visit home in her expenses. “Then there’s going out on weekends and going home once a month. All that together is ₹3,000, or maybe ₹4,000 at most. If you add everything up, it goes up to a maximum of ₹15,000,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also included weekend outings and her monthly visit home in her expenses. “Then there’s going out on weekends and going home once a month. All that together is ₹3,000, or maybe ₹4,000 at most. If you add everything up, it goes up to a maximum of ₹15,000,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She also pointed out that expenses in Bengaluru can rise sharply for those renting independent houses or following a different lifestyle. “You might have seen many reels where they say it’s very expensive. That’s because if you rent a house, the expenses will actually be that high. Besides that, depending on your lifestyle, it could be less or even more. So, that’s it!” she said.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip has gathered several reactions online, with many users stunned by her low monthly spending. One user wrote, “How is this possible? This is so cheap,” while another said, “Woww super budget.” A third joked, “Me who spent 20k in BGMI today laughing at the corner.” Another user reacted, “This seems impossible in Bengaluru.” Someone else commented, “I can't believe it,” while another added, “Managing Bengaluru in ₹15,000 is actually impressive.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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