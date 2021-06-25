‘How many Earths could fit inside the Sun,’ asks Nasa. Do you know the answer?

“How many Earths could fit inside the Sun,” taking to Instagram this is what Nasa asked while sharing an incredible image of the “Sun's glint beaming off the Indian Ocean.” There is a possibility that the amazing image and the interesting post will leave you in awe.

“In this captivating image snapped in June of 2021, the Sun's glint beams off the Indian Ocean as the International Space Station (@ISS) orbited about 270 miles above the Earth near western Australia,” Nasa wrote. In the few following lines, they asked a pop quiz. “Approximately how many Earths could fit inside the Sun?” the space agency asked and also shared four options.

However, that is not all. They also posted interesting information about the Sun. “Speaking of the Sun... Did you know the Sun—the heart of our solar system—is a yellow dwarf star? The gravity of the hot ball of glowing gases keeps everything from the biggest planets to the smallest particles of debris in its orbit. The sun lies at the heart of the solar system, where it is by far the largest object,” they wrote.

Take a look at the image and the post shared by Nasa:

Since being posted a little over 12 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 6.6 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments as many tried answering the question Nasa asked. Some also appreciated the beauty of the picture. The space agency while replying to their own post also shared the answer.

“If you guessed A) 1,300,000… you are correct! With a radius of 432,168.6 miles (695,508 kilometers), our Sun is not an especially large star, but it is still far more massive than our home planet: 332,946 Earths match the mass of the Sun. Great job, superstars!” they wrote.

“Wow,” expressed an Instagram user while reacting to the post. “Stunning view,:” shared another. “I think it is C,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?