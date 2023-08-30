'How my dog fell in love with a rescued kitten.' Watch viral video

An adorable video that will leave you saying 'aww' shows how a dog and a rescued kitten became best friends. This video was shared on Instagram by the handle @penelopegrace11. Since being shared, it has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Snapshot of the cat and the dog spending time together. (Instagram/@penelopegrace11)

The video opens to show the dog carefully observing the kitten when it was rescued. Further, the clip shows the developing friendship between the two pets. They can be seen playing, sleeping, and even eating from the same bowl. In the caption of the post, @penelopegrace11 wrote, "How my dog fell in love with a rescued kitten." (Also Read: Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch)

Watch the video of the dog and the cat forming a friendship here:

This post was shared five days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to two million times. The share also has several likes and comments. (Also Read: ‘Bachcha niche utar ja’: Woman lovingly pleads cat to get down from kitchen counter)

Check out what people are saying about this sweet video here:

An individual wrote, "I love your story! It makes me so happy!" A second commented, "Priceless - just absolutely priceless. A bond made in heaven." "This dog is the cutest! Together they are the most beautiful thing ever," posted a third. A fourth added, "Beautiful baby kitty and dog." A fifth said, "Love at first sight. It’s always beautiful to see two souls that love each other." A sixth shared, "When a dog and cat become best buds, there’s nothing more beautiful."

