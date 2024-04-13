How to be a market leader in your industry? Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh gives 6 tips

Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh took to X to share a few tips with her followers. In her post, she listed how one can become a market leader. She also added, “Stop relying on industry assumptions”. Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh tweeted this image while posting about "how to be a market leader". (X/@GhazalAlagh)

“Take the First Principles thinking approach. Here's how,” Alagh wrote. As the first point she mentioned, “Clarify your thinking and explain the origin of your ideas”. She then added, “Challenge assumptions”. For the third tip, she shared, “ Challenge assumptions”. After that, she listed three more tips.

“Daring to rethink the fundamentals using first principles can lead to game-changing innovation and market leadership,” she wrote in the last line of her tweet. She also shared a picture of her working to wrap up her post.

Take a look at the entire tweet here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has collected nearly 4,000 views. The post has further accumulated close to 100 likes. While an individual wrote, “Priceless indeed!” another person reacted using a thumbs-up emoticon.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Ghazal Alagh?