HR executive lists 4 main reasons why employees quit only 6 months after joining: ‘No one likes…’

A woman in human resources (HR) took to LinkedIn to share an insight on why people often quit their jobs only after six months or one year of joining. She listed four reasons that mainly guide the decision of employees to leave their new jobs. An HR executive took to LinkedIn to share why some employees quit within six months of joining a company. (Unsplash/jannerboy62)

LinkedIn user Bharti Pawar wrote, “Employees don't join to quit a company in 6 months or a year. They quit because.” In the following lines, she added the four reasons - “Toxic work culture”, “less salary, unpaid overtime”, “work pressure beyond their limit”, and “nepotism and office politics”.

“No one likes frequent job quits. The environment forces them to do so,” she added, concluding her post.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated close to 1,400 likes. While some agreed with the HR’s viral post, others shared their own stories.

What did LinkedIn users say to this viral post?

“Even I have been facing this a lot for the past few weeks. No matter how hard I work, my manager always scolds me in a demeaning way. Not only me but all my colleagues are facing the same problem. That's where tolerance of an honest employee is being tested at its peak,” expressed a LinkedIn user.

“Essentially, HRs should be bridging the gap between the talent and the management, but what is evident widely is HRs, mostly in small and medium organisations, get involved in creating rift and petty politics just for cheap benefits or to remain authoritative. They have become a mere tool to blow out the copybook trumpet of companies, taking high moral grounds, cutting costs and salaries while practising the nastiest things that are unfair to people. Therefore, HRs have become new synonyms for villains in the corporate world. What I am witnessing day in and day out is people started to hate HRs more than their EXs, and that feeling is beyond personal,” commented another.

“Every company must be evaluated well on Glassdoor and through other third-party means before we join. Why should only employers have the right of refusal? Employees should have it, too, and there should be stringent laws or regulatory measures to sue bad employers. This is high time, this should be stopped!!” posted a third.

“And sometimes they don't even get the chance to quit because they were never hired (freshers ),” shared a fourth.

“Difficult to disagree. However, moving from job to job is increasingly becoming a surer way to increase earning potential in a highly competitive talent environment. The days of ten or twenty years careers are becoming a thing of the past, especially as the world becomes more digitalised,” suggested a fifth.

“Being an HR person, you would at least know it's not always an employer's fault. Sometimes an employee leaves a company for a higher package or other perks!” wrote a sixth.

Earlier, a similar post went viral where a woman talked about a hiring trend gaining popularity in tech companies - “Ghost jobs”. Under this, some companies ask their HRs to keep interviewing candidates despite having an internal “hiring freeze”.