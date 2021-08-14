Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Have you seen the 2011 hit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD)? Then chances are you already know about the scene where Hrithik Roshan uses the words ‘not funny’. If not, allow us to explain. In the film, Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun Saluja and Farhan Akhtar’s character Imraan Qureshi engage in a heated argument in front of their friend Kabir Dewan, played by Abhay Deol. In the scene, while putting across his point, Arjun uses the words ‘not funny’ multiple times. Those words are now trending on Twitter with people sharing all sorts of hilarious posts and memes using them.

Here are some of the rib-tickling memes and tweets we have collected under the ‘not funny’ Twitter trend that will leave you chuckling.

Let’s start with this crush-related post shared by Tinder India. “Me to my crush: meri story dekh ke bhi reply na karna is NOT FUNNY,” they tweeted.

An individual shared a very relatable post about public holidays under the trend. “Har baar public holiday ka Sunday pe aana is NOT FUNNY,” they wrote while sharing this picture:

“I’ll be there in 5 mins” bolke 50 mins lagana is NOT FUNNY,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kisiko gheri neend se uthake bolna tum so rhe the kya is not funny,” expressed another. “Mere jokes/lines copy karna is NOT FUNNY,” commented a third.

Here are some more giggle-inducing tweets under the trend:

Here’s the scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara where Hrithik Roshan says ‘not funny’:

What would you share under ‘not funny’ Twitter trend?