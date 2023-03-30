HT pic showing kid sheltering dog from sudden rain at Delhi’s Kartavya Path will warm your heart
The heartwarming picture of a kid sheltering a dog amid rainfall in Delhi was at Kartavya Path.
Delhi, on Thursday, witnessed a sudden spell of rain which has left many who were out and about searching for places to shelter themselves. One such moment was captured by photographer Vipin Kumar. In the image he clicked, you can see a child protecting his dog while sheltering himself from the rain at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. A woman is also seen sitting beside them.
Take a look at the wholesome image that may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart and a wide smile on your face.
The photographer also shared more images of people trying to shelter themselves from the rain.
Here's another image of a woman enjoying the rain:
Here's another picture that shows a group enjoying the rain rather than hiding from it.
“Delhi/ NCR is likely to have rain and thundershowers during late evening and night. With a break sometime tomorrow forenoon/afternoon, the wet spell will resume tomorrow as well. The remnant showers, albeit light, may even continue on Saturday morning and cease thereafter,” the SkyMet weather agency said.