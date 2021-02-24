Huge 350-pound crocodile swallows footwear, vets perform surgery to remove it

“If the shoe fits your fancy… swallow it? Not a good idea!” this is how the post about a huge crocodile that had to undergo a surgery to remove an unsavory snack from her stomach starts. This is the story of how medical professionals came together to remove a piece of shoe from the stomach of an almost 11-foot-long, 341-pound Nile crocodile named Anuket. She is a resident at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, where the reptile was treated, took to Facebook to share the incident. While explaining how she came across the shoe, the hospital wrote, “It had fallen off of a zipliner at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, where she lives, and into her habitat. Anuket was witnessed eating the shoe, and subsequently seen regurgitating it – then eating it right back up again.”

Though efforts were made to flush out the sneaker from her at the farm, they proved unsuccessful. Finally, they decided to go on with the surgery this month where Dr. Adam Biedrzycki, a large animal surgeon, performed a gastrostomy to remove the item.

“After an overnight stay, Anuket returned home, and has been recuperating at the park since then. We’re so happy to hear that she is doing well!” they added and concluded the post.

The share is complete with several images of the medical professionals and the huge crocodile.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered all kinds of comments. While some were happy that the shoe was finally removed, others praised the medical professionals on the successful surgery.

“So interesting! What an experience for all who helped...just wow!” wrote a Facebook user. “That was an amazing story!” shared another. “Great photos. That was an amazing effort by all,” said a third.

What do you think of the story?

