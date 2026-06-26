‘Hum Malaysia jaa rahe hain’: Daughter’s surprise for parents’ first international trip melts hearts

A video of a daughter surprising her parents with their first international trip is gaining attention online. The clip shows a lighthearted conversation that slowly turns into a moment of disbelief and joy when the mother realises she is not travelling within India, but abroad. Mother’s reaction to first international trip surprise goes viral. (Instagram/@thegirlinsilhouette )

The post, shared on Instagram by user Tanu, captures an emotional milestone for the family as they prepare for their first international journey together.

The caption of the post reads, "You finally take your parents on their first international trip. From dreaming about international trips to finally taking my parents on their first one, this moment meant everything. The reaction at the end made every penny worth it."

In the video, the daughter is heard asking, "Mummy, ghoomi ghoomi jaayegi?" The mother replies, "Haan jaayegi." When asked where she wants to go, she says, "Bombay jaayegi."

The daughter playfully responds, "Le, ticket pakad apna. Kahan jaa rahi hai ticket mein dekh ke bata." The mother then reads the ticket and says, "New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur," with a surprised expression. Confused, she asks, "Kahan pe hai Kuala Lumpur?" and adds, "I don’t know."

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Still unsure, she again says "Bombay," while trying to make sense of the ticket. The daughter then reveals, "Hum Malaysia jaa rahe hain." The mother is left in complete disbelief and keeps asking, "Sach bata na," before slowly realising the surprise and smiling with excitement.

Check out the full video below: