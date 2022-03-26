Human gives a bath to pet owl. Video is oddly satisfying to watch

Ever seen an owl take a bath? That is exactly what this video posted on Reddit shows. It captures a human giving a bath to their pet owl. The video is not just sweet and may win you over but it is also oddly satisfying to watch. There is a high possibility that you will end up watching this video more than once.

The video opens to show the little pet owl sitting on the palm of a human’s hand. Though the person giving the bath to the bird is not visible completely, it gets abundantly clear how gently and carefully they are handling and pampering the owl. The video, towards the end, also shows the bird standing on a sink filled with water.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about five hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has also accumulated more than 3,900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People also took to the post’s comments section to share various kinds of replies. Many couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the creature showcased in the video.

“Blink blink. Half-blink,” wrote a Redditor trying to describe the owl’s reaction during the bath. “I can see the love and trust on his face,” posted another. “Soooo sweet, such a good owl!” commented a third. “She is so cute,” expressed a fourth. “The owl is very cute!” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the owl?

