Human offers water to thirsty bird, video wins hearts

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 24, 2023 12:57 AM IST

A sweet video of a human helping a thirsty bird will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

A video of a human offering water to a thirsty bird has won people over on social media. The heartwarming video captures the bird’s reaction after the human slowly pours water in front of it.

The image shows a human helping a bird. (Reddit/@baconroll2022)
The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption that reads, “Water is life”. The clip opens to show the bird lying on the ground, motionless. Within a few seconds, a person starts pouring water from a bottle near the bird’s beak. At first, the creature moves a little. However, after drinking the water, it stands up and continues to drink more to quench its thirst. The video ends with the bird sitting on the person’s palm.

Take a look at this interaction between the human and bird:

Water Is Life
by u/baconroll2022 in MadeMeSmile

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 17,000 upvotes. The share has also received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the heart melting video:

“I did this with a bumblebee I saw twitching on the ground. It was so awesome to see it fly away okay after a couple min of recovery. Happened a few years ago and I’ll never forget it,” posted a Reddit user. “So happy to see it come back alive from the brink of death,” added another.

“Some heroes don’t wear a mask, they bring a water bottle,” joined a third. “Birds and squirrels can find food but a good source of clean water is not always available. Especially in the heat. I make sure to keep the two bird baths full and fresh. Gotta take care of the little guys!” wrote a fourth.

