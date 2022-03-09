Human shares how her life is like with a ‘clingy’ cat. Watch adorably funny clip

If you are someone who regularly watch videos of cats or dogs on the Internet, then you may be aware that when it is about pets invading the personal space of their humans, then the dogs are more notorious of doing that than the cats. However, here is a video shared online that shows a kitty being ‘clingy’. There is a chance that the clip will leave you in splits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, originally posted on TikTok profile dontstopmeowing, was recently shared by an Instagram page. “My life in a nutshell,” they wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “Life with a clingy cat.”

The video shows a cat lying on a woman’s shoulder. The clip then goes on to show her doing different kinds of chores with the kitty still laying on her, from brushing teeth to doing laundry.

Take a look at the video that may make you saw aww and giggle too:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 66,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“My cat is exactly opposite of this and now I'm jealous,” wrote an Instagram user. “I bought a front baby carrier to hold my clingy kitty. It's nice to have two hands again,” shared another pet parent. “This is a dream,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON