Human wakes cat up to show spider on wall, kitty ignores it. Then this happens

It is true that there are numerous videos of various kinds that can keep people entertained. However, amid that vast landscape, there is one particular category that has captured the attention, as well as hearts, of millions - the cat videos. Be it a cat getting its dog sibling into trouble or a kitty enjoying a relaxing spa day, such videos never fail to make people happy - and at times chuckle. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows an interaction between a cat and a spider.

What is the video of the cat and spider all about?

The image shows the cat looking at the spider. (Reddit/@IU8gZQy0k8hsQy76)

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “A hero!” The clip opens to show a cat sleeping peacefully in its bed. What is a tad bit scary to notice is a huge spider on a wall near the cat’s bed. To notify the kitty about the presence of the arachnid, its human wakes the kitty up. The cat, however, remains completely unbothered even after seeing the spider. A few moments pass by, until the human tries to move the spider from the wall using a pencil but fails. That is when the kitty wakes up from its slumber and takes charge of the situation. It first looks at the spider and then smacks it.

Take a look at the video showing how the cat smacks the spider:

The video was posted on Reddit about nine hours ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 8,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People took to the comments section of the video to share various reactions.

How did Reddit users react to the video of the spider and cat?

“That's why I need a cat,” shared a Reddit user. “Those house spiders are actually extremely chill and eat other insects that might make their way in. I usually leave them alone if they are in a low traffic area in the house. Otherwise I will show them the door and kindly move them outside,” posted another. “NOOOO! SPIDER IS FRIEND!!” added a third. “He was reluctant to unleash his unstoppable power,” wrote a fourth.