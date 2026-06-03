Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals she sat for 7 hours across 2 days to record longest-ever interview

Karishma Mehta, the woman behind storytelling and podcast platform Humans of Bombay, has revealed that her longest-ever interview took seven hours to record. In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Mehta revealed that she sat down with Lalit Modi for seven hours, across two days, to record the interview where they covered everything from IPL to Sushmita Sen.

Karishma Mehta is the founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay

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The interview with Lalit Modi has become the longest podcast episode in the history of Humans of Bombay.

The longest interview

“I sat with Lalit Modi for 7 hours across 2 days and shot the longest podcast episode in the history of Humans of Bombay,” Mehta said in her LinkedIn post.

She described Lalit Modi as “The man who built the IPL… The man who survived three assassination attempts, and still stands untouchable, unbeatable.”

During their widely covered conversation, the two discussed his creation of the IPL, how he created publicity for the tournament, his relationship with Sushmita Sen, his life as a billionaire living abroad, his views on the BCCI and more.

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{{^usCountry}} “All of these have made headlines, but here’s the HUMAN behind the name… no one knows of,” said the CEO of Humans of Bombay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All of these have made headlines, but here’s the HUMAN behind the name… no one knows of,” said the CEO of Humans of Bombay. {{/usCountry}}

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“His wife Minal battled 29 different cancers across their marriage… After every attempt to save her life, she passed away in 2018. After she died, Lalit had a heart attack. He alienated his children and shut down completely. The man who has taken on the BCCI, the government, and the underworld… had never disappeared into anything before,” she revealed.

Who is Karishma Mehta?

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Karishma Mehta is the founder of Humans of Bombay. Mehta launched Humans of Bombay in January 2014 at the age of 21 after being inspired by Humans of New York. What started as a Facebook page documenting everyday stories has grown into one of India's largest digital storytelling platforms.

Born and raised in Mumbai, she studied at Bombay Scottish School and later attended boarding school in Bengaluru. She holds a degree in Business and Economics from the University of Nottingham.

As the founder of Humans of Bombay, she has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the late industrialist Ratan Tata, actor Aamir Khan and many more.

(Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: ‘Been meaning to…’)

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