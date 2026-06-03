Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals she sat for 7 hours across 2 days to record longest-ever interview
Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta reveals her extensive interview with Lalit Modi took seven hours to shoot.
Karishma Mehta, the woman behind storytelling and podcast platform Humans of Bombay, has revealed that her longest-ever interview took seven hours to record. In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Mehta revealed that she sat down with Lalit Modi for seven hours, across two days, to record the interview where they covered everything from IPL to Sushmita Sen.
The interview with Lalit Modi has become the longest podcast episode in the history of Humans of Bombay.
The longest interview
“I sat with Lalit Modi for 7 hours across 2 days and shot the longest podcast episode in the history of Humans of Bombay,” Mehta said in her LinkedIn post.
She described Lalit Modi as “The man who built the IPL… The man who survived three assassination attempts, and still stands untouchable, unbeatable.”
During their widely covered conversation, the two discussed his creation of the IPL, how he created publicity for the tournament, his relationship with Sushmita Sen, his life as a billionaire living abroad, his views on the BCCI and more.
“All of these have made headlines, but here’s the HUMAN behind the name… no one knows of,” said the CEO of Humans of Bombay.
“His wife Minal battled 29 different cancers across their marriage… After every attempt to save her life, she passed away in 2018. After she died, Lalit had a heart attack. He alienated his children and shut down completely. The man who has taken on the BCCI, the government, and the underworld… had never disappeared into anything before,” she revealed.
Who is Karishma Mehta?
Karishma Mehta is the founder of Humans of Bombay. Mehta launched Humans of Bombay in January 2014 at the age of 21 after being inspired by Humans of New York. What started as a Facebook page documenting everyday stories has grown into one of India's largest digital storytelling platforms.
Born and raised in Mumbai, she studied at Bombay Scottish School and later attended boarding school in Bengaluru. She holds a degree in Business and Economics from the University of Nottingham.
As the founder of Humans of Bombay, she has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the late industrialist Ratan Tata, actor Aamir Khan and many more.
(Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32: ‘Been meaning to…’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More