Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals she sat for 7 hours across 2 days to record longest-ever interview

Karishma Mehta, the woman behind storytelling and podcast platform Humans of Bombay, has revealed that her longest-ever interview took seven hours to record. In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Mehta revealed that she sat down with Lalit Modi for seven hours, across two days, to record the interview where they covered everything from IPL to Sushmita Sen. Karishma Mehta is the founder and CEO of Humans of Bombay

The interview with Lalit Modi has become the longest podcast episode in the history of Humans of Bombay.

The longest interview “I sat with Lalit Modi for 7 hours across 2 days and shot the longest podcast episode in the history of Humans of Bombay,” Mehta said in her LinkedIn post.

She described Lalit Modi as “The man who built the IPL… The man who survived three assassination attempts, and still stands untouchable, unbeatable.”

During their widely covered conversation, the two discussed his creation of the IPL, how he created publicity for the tournament, his relationship with Sushmita Sen, his life as a billionaire living abroad, his views on the BCCI and more.