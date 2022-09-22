Human’s sneeze wakes up cats, their reactions will leave you laughing. Watch

If you are someone who loves watching pet videos on the Internet, you may have seen videos that show the cats or dogs waking up their humans whenever they want. However, what happens when the tables are turned and the humans end up waking their pets unexpectedly. Such an incident is captured in this video which has left people chuckling. Chances are, the video will tickle your funny bone too.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user Dani Reumont. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Insta page. “No Ron, you’re not,” they jokingly wrote.

The video opens to show two cats sleeping on a bed. Within moments, the quiet background is disturbed when a person, not in the frame, sneezes. It is to that sound that the cats get startled and wake up. It is the looks that they give after the incident which has now left people laughing.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 39,500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Do not disturb,” expressed an Instagram user. “Hahahahahaha no sneezing within 20 feet of the cats!,” commented another. “One of my baby cats does the same hahaha. Now I always apologise after sneezing, even when I'm not at home,” posted a third. “Oh man, that one in front looks so done with all this,” wrote a fourth.