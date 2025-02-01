Hundreds of spiders swarm the sky in Brazil, here's the reason behind this bizarre natural phenomenon

A rare and unsettling event unfolded in the quiet town of São Thomé das Letras, located in Minas Gerais, Brazil, when hundreds of spiders appeared to "rain" from the sky. The surreal spectacle, resembling a snowfall but with countless eight-legged creatures drifting downward, left locals and online viewers alike in shock. The unusual sight quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparking widespread curiosity. In São Thomé das Letras, Brazil, hundreds of spiders cascaded from the sky during a mating ritual, leaving locals astounded by the surreal scene. (X/@EvanKirstel)

Explaining the spider "rain"

Though the scene might seem bizarre, experts have clarified that this eerie occurrence is a natural phenomenon. According to biologist Kayron Passos, interviewed by The Daily Mail, the spectacle was the result of a massive web hosting hundreds of spiders, all engaged in an elaborate mating ritual. The sight of spiders drifting down from the sky, although unsettling, was merely the result of a large-scale event driven by natural instincts.

Passos explained that female spiders possess a unique organ called the spermatheca, which allows them to store sperm from multiple mates. This adaptation helps promote genetic diversity, as females can fertilise their eggs with sperm from different males, increasing the likelihood of stronger and more varied offspring. Even after fertilising their eggs, female spiders may continue collecting semen for future use.

Spiders' social behaviour and colonies

Further insights into the behaviour of these spiders were provided by archaeologist Ana Lucia Tourinho, who holds a PhD in Biological Sciences. She explained that although most spiders are solitary creatures, some species display social behaviour, forming colonies. These colonies consist of several generations, often made up of mothers and daughters, working collaboratively to capture prey and share food. In particular, species like Stegodyphus and Anelosimus are known for building communal webs where they hunt and defend their territory together.

After mating, these spiders typically disperse, though they return to form colonies each year. While the scientific explanation offers clarity, the footage of the phenomenon continues to leave viewers in awe. Originally captured a month ago, the video gained renewed attention when it was shared by local media outlets.

A repeat occurrence

Interestingly, this wasn't the first time such an occurrence was reported in Minas Gerais. In 2019, a similar "spider rain" spooked residents, adding to the town's reputation for these bizarre natural spectacles.