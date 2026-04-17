Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’
A Hyderabad employee posted a video explaining how her job taught her courage and the value of beginnings.
A 22 year old woman from Hyderabad, working as an account manager at Amazon, has caught attention online after sharing her thoughts on work, ambition and life lessons. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Deepika posted a video reflecting on her professional journey and what she has learnt while working closely with sellers.
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In the video, she said, "Hey, I'm Deepika and at 22, working as an account manager here at Amazon, I have realized my job is about so much more than just managing accounts. It's actually been a huge lesson in how life works. I spend my days with sellers who are building something from absolutely zero and honestly the most impressive thing isn't their revenue. It's the fact that they had the courage to actually start because starting is the hardest part."
She further added, "I see people face setbacks, technical glitches, and slow months, but they don't treat them as signs to stop. They treat them as part of the process. It reminded me that we are so obsessed with the big result that we forget the magic is in the beginning."{{/usCountry}}
She further added, "I see people face setbacks, technical glitches, and slow months, but they don't treat them as signs to stop. They treat them as part of the process. It reminded me that we are so obsessed with the big result that we forget the magic is in the beginning."{{/usCountry}}
The video was shared with a caption that read, "Start before you’re ready. That’s the whole secret."{{/usCountry}}
The video was shared with a caption that read, "Start before you’re ready. That’s the whole secret."{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Social media users react{{/usCountry}}
Social media users react{{/usCountry}}
The clip has garnered reactions from social media users, many of whom related to her message about perseverance and starting small.
One user wrote, "This is exactly what I needed to hear today, starting really is the hardest step." Another commented, "So true, people wait for the perfect moment which never comes." A third user said, "Loved this perspective, especially about focusing on the beginning."
Echoing similar thoughts, another user shared, "We overthink so much instead of just starting." One comment read, "This is a reminder that progress matters more than perfection." Yet another user added, "Such a simple idea but so powerful in real life."
(Also read: Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho')
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)