Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’

A 22 year old woman from Hyderabad, working as an account manager at Amazon, has caught attention online after sharing her thoughts on work, ambition and life lessons. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Deepika posted a video reflecting on her professional journey and what she has learnt while working closely with sellers.

A Hyderabad woman working at Amazon shared how starting early shaped her outlook on life.(Instagram/deepika.not.padukone)

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(Also read: Amazon employee says she got 10% hike, but still feels stuck financially: 'This is a bit disappointing')

In the video, she said, "Hey, I'm Deepika and at 22, working as an account manager here at Amazon, I have realized my job is about so much more than just managing accounts. It's actually been a huge lesson in how life works. I spend my days with sellers who are building something from absolutely zero and honestly the most impressive thing isn't their revenue. It's the fact that they had the courage to actually start because starting is the hardest part."

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{{^usCountry}} She further added, "I see people face setbacks, technical glitches, and slow months, but they don't treat them as signs to stop. They treat them as part of the process. It reminded me that we are so obsessed with the big result that we forget the magic is in the beginning." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added, "I see people face setbacks, technical glitches, and slow months, but they don't treat them as signs to stop. They treat them as part of the process. It reminded me that we are so obsessed with the big result that we forget the magic is in the beginning." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, "Start before you’re ready. That’s the whole secret." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, "Start before you’re ready. That’s the whole secret." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users react {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users react {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has garnered reactions from social media users, many of whom related to her message about perseverance and starting small.

One user wrote, "This is exactly what I needed to hear today, starting really is the hardest step." Another commented, "So true, people wait for the perfect moment which never comes." A third user said, "Loved this perspective, especially about focusing on the beginning."

Echoing similar thoughts, another user shared, "We overthink so much instead of just starting." One comment read, "This is a reminder that progress matters more than perfection." Yet another user added, "Such a simple idea but so powerful in real life."

(Also read: Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho')

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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