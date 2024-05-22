Hyderabad neurologist claims losing 1 hour of sleep could take 4 days to recover, X reacts

A doctor's post about the importance of sleep has gone viral on X. In his post, the Hyderabad neurologist claimed that if someone loses one hour of sleep, it will take them days to recover. The post has prompted people to post varied comments. The Hyderabad neurologist’s post on sleep has prompted people to ask varied questions. (Unsplash/Isabella Fischer)

“If you lose just one hour of sleep, it could take four days to recover from that,” Dr Sudhir Kumar, whose bio says he works with Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, posted.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dr Kumar's viral post also shed light on the serious consequences of sleep deprivation. He wrote that it can lead to a range of symptoms, including headaches, poor focus, increased irritability, and even poor decision-making.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 32,000 views and close to 400 likes. The post has prompted people to share varied comments.

What did X users say about this post?

“For how many hours a person has to sleep? Age-wise, please. Also, please tell us how to manage youngsters who work alternate night shifts/ afternoon shifts,” asked an X user. The doctor replied, “The average daily amount of sleep needed, by age, is: Newborns (up to 3 months old): 14 to 17 hours. Infants (4 to 12 months old): 12 to 16 hours, including naptime. Young children (1 to 5 years old): 10 to 14 hours, including naptime. School-aged children (6 to 12 years old): 9 to 12 hours. Teenagers (13 to 18 years old): 8 to 10 hours. Adults (18 years and up): 7 to 9 hours.”

Another added, “Doc, can it be said that the shortfall in hours of sleep can be compensated by sleeping in the daytime?” The neurologist said, “Absolutely. Sleeping for 7-9 hours at night in one go is the best option. However, if someone can't get the entire quota of sleep at night, he/she could compensate for the deficit in sleep by sleeping during the daytime (second best option).”

A third joined, “I lose several hours of sleep every day even after following all the rules of being ready to sleep! I've never been able to figure it out, but maybe at 81, I don't require more than 5 hours of sleep in spite of being active!”

A fourth wrote, “Sleep is indeed the elixir of life”.

According to Dr Sudhir Kumar's YouTube bio, he has been in this profession since 1994. He prefers "a quick diagnosis and prompt initiation of treatment." He also lists running as his passion, adding that he has run 120 half-marathons.

What are your thoughts on this doctor’s post on the importance of sleep?