Hyderabad techie earning ₹28 LPA considers switch to ₹60,000 per month Sub Inspector job: ‘Is it a good decision?’

Taking to X, Neha Singhal shared details about their professional and financial situation. In her post, she wrote, "Me and my husband both have been working as software engineers in Hyderabad for the past 10 years. His CTC is 28L and mine is 25L. We have a 3 year old kid. My husband is planning to prepare for Sub Inspector. The salary for SI will get around 60K per month. Is it good decision to prepare??"

A Hyderabad based software engineer has sparked an online debate after seeking advice on whether her husband should leave a high paying private sector job to prepare for a government post as a Sub Inspector.

Her query quickly gained traction, clocking more than seven lakh views within a short span of time and drawing a flood of reactions from social media users offering varied perspectives.

A question of stability versus salary Many users weighed in on the sharp difference in earnings. While the couple currently draws a combined annual package of over ₹50 lakh, the Sub Inspector role would reportedly offer around ₹60,000 per month, significantly lower than their present income.

Some commenters encouraged Neha to consider long term stability and job satisfaction rather than just the pay cut. Others questioned whether it made financial sense, especially with a young child to support.

One user wrote, "If the motivation is government job security with respect, that’s emotional thinking, not financial thinking. You already have security with money and flexibility." Another said, "From 28L to 60K per month is a huge drop. Think twice before taking such a big leap."

A third commenter observed, "Government job gives stability, pension and social respect. That matters to many families." Another added, "Private IT jobs are stressful and uncertain. Maybe he wants peace of mind."

Some, however, were more cautious. One response read, "With a 3 year old kid and current lifestyle, you need strong financial planning before this move." Another said, "Ask him to prepare while continuing his job instead of quitting immediately."

There were also practical suggestions. One user commented, "If he clears the exam and truly wants it, then decide. Do not leave job just for preparation." Another wrote, "Discuss your long term goals as a family before making emotional decisions."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)