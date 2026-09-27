'I am in the best shape of my life': Delhi man in Canada says quitting Indian food transformed his body, sparks debate

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked a debate online after claiming that giving up Indian food helped him get into the “best shape” of his life. He said that he stopped cooking, grocery shopping for and eating Indian food about 1.5 years ago, and believes the change has helped him stay on track with his fitness goals.

The man said that his current diet leaves him feeling full while also giving him “mentally” satisfying results. (Unsplash/Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to Instagram, Banshdeep Singh explained how changing his eating habits helped him manage his meals, protein intake and fitness routine. In the caption, he wrote, “After that decision, I am in the best shape of my life.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Explaining his current routine, Singh said that he now eats four meals a day, consumes more than 150 grams of protein and remains in a calorie deficit. He also shared that he had returned home after a long workday and initially had no energy to go to the gym. However, seeing his physique in the mirror motivated him to work out.

“When I look at myself in the mirror, and my body is looking so good, I feel like working harder. I left all my sleepiness and came to the gym after doing the pre-workout,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also explained why he prefers avoiding Indian food, saying that preparing it takes considerable time, from grocery shopping to adding spices and making tadka.

“Earlier, when I was cooking Indian food. First of all, it takes a lot of time. Secondly, you have to do so much grocery shopping for that. Then add spices and temper it. It affects the body badly,” Singh said

He concluded his video saying that his current diet leaves him feeling full while also giving him “mentally” satisfying results. “Isse achha na hi khao. Pet bhi bhara hua hai aur mentally bhi satisfaction milti hai, woh cheez explain nahi kar sakta,” he added.

As his video drew reactions, Singh clarified in the comments that his video was not intended to attack Indian food or hurt anyone. “No intent to hurt anyone the sole purpose of the video is to motivate people who are not able to progress, this worked for me could work for you,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: US YouTuber praises Indian food, says it ‘ruined’ all other cuisines for him)

Social media reactions

The video, however, prompted mixed reactions from social media users.

One user wrote, “Plus Indian food is just carbohydrates. I am currently in Vietnam. I can feel how good it feels just to eat meat and salad. Sometimes a little rice noodles.”

“Agreed! struggled with gut issues and ibs then began boiling vegs and chicken added cheese and seasoning best decision ever,” commented another.

“Same here! I mostly eat Indian food when my Canadian or non Indian friends ask for it or when I have non-Indian guests over. Otherwise, it’s very much an occasional thing, once in a blue moon!” wrote a third user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user shared, “Can’t agree more with this! It’s time-consuming, overcooked food can lose some nutrients, and yes, it can be high in calories too. I’ve been doing the same since February. My body feels lighter, and I have so much more time for myself because I don’t have to spend hours cooking.”

However, not everyone agreed with Singh’s assessment.

One user wrote, “It’s a shame to see Indian put down their own heritage instead of understanding the depth behind it. Post-independence, India went through massive shifts, but our traditional practices, like cooking in earthen pots and aligning food with Ayurvedic principles, were designed around gut health, digestion, and seasonal needs long before modern trends existed.Living abroad, I see how these people innovate, address and accept environmental harm caused by poultry and dietary challenges, but we tear down our own roots. I believe that raising self-awareness is always better than self-criticism.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“What exactly are you trying to say? The problem is that you’re watching too much online content. The Indian diet is full of protein and fibre. You just need to be smart about managing your diet, that’s it,” commented another.

“Indian household food is 1000times better than packed food of the Western countries,” wrote one user.