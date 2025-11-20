'I apologise': Deepinder Goyal reintroduces gravity-aging theory after earlier post sparked confusion

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has issued a clearer, more detailed breakdown of the “Gravity Aging Hypothesis” (GAH) after admitting that his earlier attempt to explain the idea “miscommunicated” years of research and came across as “dramatic” and “commercial”. Deepinder Goyal was seen wearing a small device on his temple recently. (Instagram/@deepigoyal)

Goyal, who recently went viral after being photographed with a small device on his right temple, which many assumed was linked to his ageing theory, said he wanted to correct the record with a more detailed explanation backed by facts and citations.

“I did not explain the Gravity Aging Hypothesis (GAH) well, the first time. I brought my consumer internet brain into a deep scientific field and I miscommunicated. I tried to compress years of research and thinking into a dramatic social media reveal. That made the hypothesis sound absolute and commercial – while it’s really not,” he wrote, adding, “I apologise. This is me taking a slower, cleaner shot at explaining GAH, without oversimplifying it.”

What is Gravity Aging Hypothesis?

In a series of posts, Goyal then laid out the hypothesis, the scientific foundation beneath it, and what must be tested or disproved. He also clarified that GAH is not a proven theory but an open scientific idea. “A ‘hypothesis’ is an idea that is suggested as the possible explanation for something that has not been found to be true or correct. It is open to revision or rejection based on investigation and evidence,” he wrote.

According to Goyal, GAH proposes that gravity “might be aging you faster by chronically stressing your heart’s ability to push enough blood upwards towards the brain.” He also emphasised, “I am not saying gravity is the only cause of aging or that we understand every mechanism.”

He further shared a few facts to prove his point. “None of this is our work. It is mainstream literature,” he wrote. Goyal also outlined what the hypothesis does not claim, noting that it does not say gravity is the only cause of ageing, that microgravity or lying flat is anti-ageing, or that hanging upside down can extend lifespan.

Instead, he wrote, the idea is simply that “gravity-driven stress on brain perfusion might be one major upstream axis we have underexplored” and deserves careful testing.

Why is Zomato CEO researching GAH?

Explaining why he is pursuing this line of research, Goyal said, “I am not a neuroscientist. I am a curious nerd who is positively obsessed with staying healthy.”

He said a “penny drop moment” while thinking about health two years ago led him to the hypothesis. “I am not rooting for this to be right, only tested,” he added. “If even part of it holds, it changes how we think about posture, blood pressure, and brain health for the next century,” he said.