‘I got fired from my job’: Bengaluru woman says her life revolved around stress, deadlines

A Bengaluru woman has sparked an online conversation about burnout and work-life balance after sharing her personal experience of losing her job. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Nidhi posted a video reflecting on how deeply her work had taken over her life.

A Bengaluru woman reflected on burnout after being fired.(Instagram/quack_attack14)

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In the video, she said, "I got fired from my job, and the things I realized after are so scary! I treated my job as my entire life. I stopped taking care of myself, I stopped socializing, I stopped going out, I stopped working out, I stopped eating healthy food, I stopped meeting my friends. My entire world revolved around meetings, deadlines, and just stress. I used to go to my office, I used to come home, and then work again. I bet I'm not the only one living like this. So the question is do we really want to live a life like this?"

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "post job realisations hit you hard!", highlighting the emotional aftermath of her experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "post job realisations hit you hard!", highlighting the emotional aftermath of her experience. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts with mixed emotions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts with mixed emotions {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video quickly drew attention online, with several users sharing their own thoughts and experiences in response. Many viewers related to her struggles, while others reflected on the larger culture of overwork in corporate environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video quickly drew attention online, with several users sharing their own thoughts and experiences in response. Many viewers related to her struggles, while others reflected on the larger culture of overwork in corporate environments. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Entrepreneur explains Bengaluru salary gap, says ‘ ₹70 LPA feels common, but it’s not reality’)

One user wrote, "This is exactly how most of us are living, just running on autopilot." Another said, "Losing a job is tough, but sometimes it opens your eyes to what really matters." A third user commented, "I realised the same during the pandemic, work is not everything."

Some responses also pointed to the need for balance and self care. One user wrote, "Health and happiness should never come after deadlines." Another said, "Corporate life can consume you if you let it." One more added, "We all need to set boundaries before it is too late."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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