'I make drawings with my typewriter': Artist's Wimbledon 2026 artwork amazes internet

An artist has left thousands of people impressed after sharing an unusual tribute to the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Instead of using pencils, paint or digital tools, he created the entire artwork with a typewriter, carefully building every detail one keystroke at a time.

An animated Wimbledon artwork created entirely on a typewriter. (Instagram/@jamescookartwork)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, shared on Instagram by James Cook Artwork, showcases not just the finished piece but the painstaking process behind it.

A typewriter turns into an artist's tool

The clip opens with James Cook sitting at his typewriter, placing a blank sheet into the machine before beginning his work. With every tap of the keys, the stadium gradually comes to life. As the camera zooms in, the intricate details become clear, from the packed stands to the iconic green tennis court.

(Also Read: Employee shares cousin’s Gen Z office story: ‘We don’t stay late to impress managers’)

One of the standout moments is the scoreboard, which reads "Roger Federer" and "N. Djokovic", paying tribute to two of Wimbledon’s greatest champions. But the artwork does not stop at being a still image. Cook created hundreds of individual typed frames that, when played together, give the illusion of movement. The players appear to rally across the court, turning the artwork into a mesmerising animation made entirely with a typewriter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The caption read, "I make drawings with my typewriter. Here's my artwork celebrating the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. As a lifelong admirer, I wanted to create a drawing that also combined art and animation. I have individually hand-typed hundreds of frames, bringing the artwork to life frame by frame. It's my most complicated project to date, and I enjoyed every second typing it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The caption read, "I make drawings with my typewriter. Here's my artwork celebrating the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. As a lifelong admirer, I wanted to create a drawing that also combined art and animation. I have individually hand-typed hundreds of frames, bringing the artwork to life frame by frame. It's my most complicated project to date, and I enjoyed every second typing it." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Check out the full video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet can't get enough

The video quickly filled with praise from viewers who were amazed by the creativity and patience behind the project.

"That's stunning! Love your work," one user wrote.

Another commented, "I don't even know what to say but... WOW."

"Wow, it's so beautiful," read another response.

One person wrote, "I absolutely love this! It is so full of colourful details!"

"What a job! Congratulations," another user commented.

Some viewers joked about the artist's incredible talent. "I apologise for breathing the same air," one comment read.

"This is amazing, the most wonderful piece of art," another person wrote, while someone else added, "This needs to be a print! So in love!"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user asked, "When did you find out you could do this?"

(Also Read: Company shuts India operations, lays off 150 employees over 9 pm call: ‘No severance')

Perhaps one of the most popular comments summed up what many viewers felt: "I was already in awe... and then it started animating? I'm sorry, sir, we bow before your talent."

Another viewer praised the craftsmanship, writing, "In the era of AI, one should respect work like this."