‘I stopped wasting money’: Indian woman in Singapore reveals how lifestyle shift cut her expenses

An Indian woman living in Singapore has sparked conversation online after sharing how relocating to the city quietly transformed her spending habits.

An Indian woman revealed how life in Singapore reduced her expenses.(Instagram/sglinks)

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(Also read: Indian techie on how Singapore changed him as a person: ‘You feel guilty if…’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman named Neha Rawat posted a video explaining how everyday life in Singapore made her realise she no longer needed to spend money on several things she once regularly bought. Her clip quickly gained attention online, with many social media users relating to her observations.

In the video, Rawat candidly reflects on the lifestyle adjustments she made after moving abroad. She explained that the change in environment naturally reduced her tendency to spend on unnecessary items.

"I used to spend so much money on things I genuinely don’t need anymore. Moving to Singapore quietly fixed my habits. First of all, fashion and trendy clothes. Singapore weather is the same every single day. You basically need five outfits that work in humidity and you are set for life. And then bottled water. Singapore’s tap water is literally drinkable. Then comes cabs and auto rickshaws for everything. Singapore's transport system is literally so good that I haven't booked a cab in weeks. Lastly, how can I forget fancy Indian skincare hauls? Singapore's humidity does more for my skin than any serum I was buying. If you're moving to Singapore or already living here, save this, because your wallet will thank you!"

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{{^usCountry}} She shared the clip with a caption that read, "Things I stopped buying after moving to Singapore. And my bank account is thriving. Singapore will teach you real quick. Your flat is small, your budget is real, and less is genuinely more here." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared the clip with a caption that read, "Things I stopped buying after moving to Singapore. And my bank account is thriving. Singapore will teach you real quick. Your flat is small, your budget is real, and less is genuinely more here." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users share mixed reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users share mixed reactions {{/usCountry}}

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The video soon drew a wave of reactions online, with users sharing their own experiences about lifestyle changes after moving abroad.

One user wrote, "Honestly, Singapore teaches minimalism without even trying." Another commented, "The public transport part is so true. You barely need a cab there."

(Also read: Indian man in Singapore says ‘surviving here is hard’, explains why he feels more at home there)

A third user shared, "Humidity fixing skincare problems is something I never expected to hear but it makes sense." Another said, "Five outfits for the whole year actually sounds peaceful."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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