I tried ChatGPT for colour analysis: Can AI replace a professional stylist? Here are the results

If you’ve ever stood in a dressing room wondering why a "trendy" beige top makes you look like you haven’t slept since 2019, you’ve probably considered personal colour analysis. I did too but then I saw the price tag for a professional session and decided that looking "vaguely unwell" was a more affordable aesthetic.

Image created using ChatGPT. (ChatGPT)

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Then something changed! Enter the era of the AI glow-up. I decided to put ChatGPT to the test using an AI-generated likeness of myself to see if a chatbot could actually handle the nuances of "cool winter" versus "warm autumn." The results weren't just surprising; they were incredible.

Also Read: 3 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to create ‘meet your younger self’ viral Instagram trend pics

From pinpointing the exact lipstick shade to suggesting hairstyles that actually suit, it turns out your new favourite stylist doesn't take appointments; it just takes the right prompts.

But you used an AI pic…

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{{^usCountry}} Now, you might be wondering if this only works because the AI image was already "perfect." Plot twist: it doesn't. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, you might be wondering if this only works because the AI image was already "perfect." Plot twist: it doesn't. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While I used the AI-generated likeness to showcase the results here, I secretly ran the same experiment with my actual, unfiltered face. The verdict? ChatGPT’s read on my original photo was just as eerily accurate. The AI’s suggestions for my real-life skin tone and features were nearly identical. What prompt to use? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While I used the AI-generated likeness to showcase the results here, I secretly ran the same experiment with my actual, unfiltered face. The verdict? ChatGPT’s read on my original photo was just as eerily accurate. The AI’s suggestions for my real-life skin tone and features were nearly identical. What prompt to use? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Whether you’re looking to find your "power colours" or finally settle the debate on which hair length actually works for you, the magic is all in the phrasing. I’ve broken down the exact prompts I used on ChatGPT and the results they generated. #1: Prompt for hairstyle analysis: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whether you’re looking to find your "power colours" or finally settle the debate on which hair length actually works for you, the magic is all in the phrasing. I’ve broken down the exact prompts I used on ChatGPT and the results they generated. #1: Prompt for hairstyle analysis: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Analyse hairstyles for the person in the uploaded picture and create a detailed pictorial guide. Here are the categories you focus on for the person in the uploaded picture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Analyse hairstyles for the person in the uploaded picture and create a detailed pictorial guide. Here are the categories you focus on for the person in the uploaded picture. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Recommended (the hairstyles that flatter)

2. Okay hairstyles

3. Less flattering hairstyles

Also, add a section for styling tips

Check out the result:

Image generated using ChatGPT. (ChatGPT)

#2: Prompt for personal colour analysis:

Analyse the personal colour for the person in the uploaded picture and create a detailed pictorial guide. Here are the categories you focus on for the person in the uploaded picture.

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1. Colours that look fabulous

2. Colours that look good - neither great nor bad

3. Colours that look bad or wrong

Analyse the colour based on and mention the result:

1. Hue and temperature (undertone)

2. Value (depth)

Also, add a section on “How to wear your colours”

Also Read: ChatGPT Images 2.0: Which prompts work best? All about OpenAI’s new model

Check out the result:

ChatGPT-generated image. (ChatGPT)

#3. Prompt for makeup tips:

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Analyse makeup tips for the person in the uploaded picture and create a detailed pictorial guide. Here are the categories you focus on for the person in the uploaded picture.

1. Skin tone

2. Eyeshadow palette

3. Lipstick shades

4. Blush shades

5. Foundation shades

6. Best finishes for textured skin

7. Makeup to avoid

8. Warm vs cool comparison

Also, add a section for advanced tips.

Check out the result:

Image made using ChatGPT. (ChatGPT)

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For best results, upload an image that clearly captures your facial features and hair. Use an image without makeup. Have fun!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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