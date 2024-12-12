'I want to eat garbage': Talking dustbin in Hong Kong cries for trash, video takes over the internet. Watch

A video of a "chatty" dustbin is gaining attention online. The viral video from Hong Kong Disneyland shows the trash bin crying and begging for garbage. In its unique style, the trash bin is seen moving around and asking people to give it some trash. Viral video shows a talking trash can at Hong Kong Disneyland crying and begging for garbage.(Screengrab Instagram/@luckystarry_hung)

The video captures the trash bin saying, "I want to eat garbage". The trash bin's style is gaining attention for its unique approach to encourage people to dispose of their trash.

Whenever someone threw their trash in, the dustbin happily responded, "Ah, there it is. Yum yum yum!"

While its primary goal is to encourage people to dispose of their litter, the trash bin has also become a symbol of amusement for many.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by @luckystarry_hung. The video sparked a broader conversation about how technology and humour can be used to engage the public.

Check out the viral video here:

This viral video was posted with the caption, "It's so lively! I think I could talk to it all day".

The video opens with the trash bin saying. "I want to eat the garbage, is there really none? Aaaah! There's none, the garbage is gone".

Here's how people reacted to this viral video:

The viral "talking" dustbin at Hong Kong Disneyland has caught the attention of social media users, with many praising its fun and creative idea.

Instagram users are commenting on the viral video, applauding the creative effort. One of them commented, “Is it just programmed to talk like that or is someone talking through the mic while remote controlling it? Personally I believe it’s a living thing”.

A second user said, “Just because of that cry I will buy and put the trash”. Another user said with a hint of sarcasm, “Better social skills than me”.