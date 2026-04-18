‘I was genuinely shocked’: How a ₹400 cab ride led to ₹75,000 discount on a new car

A car buyer's routine commute turned into a financial windfall after a chance conversation with a cab driver led to a massive discount. After negotiating what they thought was a solid deal of ₹9.55 lakh for a new car, the passenger discovered that a single phone call from their driver could slash the price by another ₹75,000. The Reddit user’s interaction with a cab driver has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

An individual wrote, “A Random cab driver just saved me ₹75,000 for my car purchase.”

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The car buyer continued, “Went to a Hyundai showroom yesterday to check out the i20 Sportz (O) Knight Edition. They quoted me ₹10.15L on-road. After negotiating a bit (and feeling like a pro), I brought it down to ₹9.55L. I was honestly pretty happy because I had already checked with a couple of other showrooms and most were around ₹9.6L anyway. Felt like I had done well.”

The cab driver learned of this when the buyer was talking to the salesperson about documentation for the next car. However, what happened next was simply incredible.

The car buyer recounted, “I was sitting next to the cab driver, and he overheard the conversation. He casually asked what car I was buying and what price I got, and I told him.” The driver then mentioned the car he had purchased for a discounted rate, and all because of a “school friend who works as a sales manager at Hyundai and handles multiple dealerships.”

“I was jealous until he said, “Let me call him once.” About 15 minutes later, his friend called back and said, ‘ ₹8.8L on-road for the same car. That’s guaranteed, will check with some dealers and might be able to reduce a bit more.’ I was genuinely shocked. A random ₹400 cab ride ended up saving me ₹75,000 compared to what I thought was already a great deal,” the Reddit user recalled.