'I went from 10 LPA to 80 LPA in a year': Woman shares her remote job strategy

A woman has shared how she increased her annual salary from ₹10 lakh to ₹80 lakh within a year after landing a remote job. In a recent Instagram post, Ritu Maurya outlined the approach she says helped her stand out in a competitive job market.

Woman reveals strategy behind ₹80 LPA remote job. (Instagram/@revenue.engineer)

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Rather than relying solely on traditional applications, Maurya outlined a strategy that combines artificial intelligence tools, project building and direct outreach to hiring managers. According to her, the method is designed to demonstrate skills before an interview even takes place.

A five-step approach to stand out

In the video, Maurya advises job seekers to begin by identifying a company they genuinely want to work for and studying a job description that aligns with their career goals. The role does not necessarily need to be open, she noted, as the objective is to understand what the company is looking for.

The next step involves using ChatGPT to analyse the job description and generate a project idea tailored to the role. She explained that the AI tool can help create both the concept and the instructions needed to build the project.

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Maurya then recommends using Emergent.sh, an AI-powered development platform, to turn that idea into a working project. According to her, the platform can assist with planning, coding, debugging and deployment, allowing users to create functional prototypes even without extensive technical knowledge.

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From project to opportunity

She emphasised that the first version of any project is only a starting point. Users should continue refining and improving it through several rounds of feedback and adjustments until it becomes something practical and polished.

Once the project is ready, Maurya suggests sharing it directly with a hiring manager. She recommends sending a message explaining that the project was built to address a challenge related to the role or company. In addition, she advises posting a short video walkthrough of the project on LinkedIn and pinning it to one's profile.

(Also Read: Woman warns 9-to-5 employees against making work their entire identity: ‘You are much more than your designation’)

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According to Maurya, this approach helps job seekers showcase initiative and problem-solving skills in a way that goes beyond a standard résumé. Her post highlights how AI tools and personalised projects are increasingly becoming part of modern job-hunting strategies, particularly for professionals seeking remote opportunities and career growth.



(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)