‘I will put the knife straight in her heart’: Predator’s disturbing voice note to family of teen girl he tried to kill

Disturbing and scary Snapchat voice notes by a man who received 43 years for trying to kill a teen girl have surfaced on social media. According to the Independent, 24-year-old Ellis Dismore sent them to the family of a 15-year-old girl whom he groomed and later attempted to kill. The man stabbed and tried to kill a teen girl in broad daylight. (Cleveland Police)

“Ellis Dismore, 24, from Middlesbrough, sent threatening messages to the girl's family in June 2023 before he tried to murder the teenager by repeatedly stabbing her on her way home from school in Middlesbrough,” the outlet wrote in a social media post, adding she was saved after the onlookers intervened.

The outlet shared a video that, besides showing footage of the perpetrator stabbing the teen, also has the voice notes that he sent to the girl’s family.

What did the convict say?

“If I get even f**king jail yeah, cos I will happily… right… ruin her life,” Dismore says in one of the voice notes. Things get even more disturbing when, in another voice note, he says, “I will happily put the knife straight in her heart and spin it around as all the blood pours out. I’ll tell you now, I’ll jail time on my granddad’s life.”

In addition to the attempted murder of the 15-year-old, Dismore was also charged with more than 20 offences against young girls, reported Sky News. While investigating the attempted murder, investigators discovered several offences by him related to grooming and stalking girls.

He created a fake social media profile to post as a teen for over seven years. He used it to get indecent images from his victims and then threatened them with the photos.

"Dismore is a violent predator and now that he is in prison he can no longer pose a danger to women and girls in our community," Detective Sergeant Andrew Hamilton told Sky News, adding that the convict made "vile threats" to his victims. The officer added that Dismore also sent "sickening voice notes threatening to rape and stab them".

"The fact he was able to create a teenage profile on social media sites to target girls highlights once again why tech companies must be compelled to make their platforms safe by design for all their young users," Rani Govender, an online specialist with children's charity the NSPCC said. She described Dismore as a "frightening and highly dangerous individual".