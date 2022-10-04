Home / Trending / "I won the lottery": Barack Obama wishes Michelle Obama on their wedding anniversary

"I won the lottery": Barack Obama wishes Michelle Obama on their wedding anniversary

trending
Updated on Oct 04, 2022 06:34 PM IST

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. The former US President shared a post on twitter.

Barack Obama posted a wedding anniversary wish for his wife.(Twitter/@BarackObama)
Barack Obama posted a wedding anniversary wish for his wife.(Twitter/@BarackObama)
ByVrinda Jain

Time and again, former US President Barack Obama has been seen praising his wife and former first lady Michelle Obama. On multiple occasions, Obama has even posted throwback pictures with her and reminisced about their journey. So, as the couple celebrated 30 years of their marriage recently, the former President took to Instagram and posted images from their wedding day and present day. In the post's caption, Obama wrote, "Miche, After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same, and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!" In one of the images, Michelle Obama can be seen in a white gown and a veil while Barack Obama is dressed in a suit. In another image, both sit comfortably on some rocks and pose for a picture.

Take a look at the Tweet made by former US President Barack Obama here:

Since this post was shared on Twitter, many people have reacted to it. The post also has more than four lakh likes and thousands of comments. Many tweeple have wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary. A person commented on the post and said, "Happy anniversary to the best President and First Lady." Another person said, "Truly beautiful, happy anniversary forever president and forever the first lady!." Someone even added, "Happy anniversary to such a smart, beautiful, classy couple. Wishing you both many more years of health and happiness. Thank you both for all you did and continue to do for America. " "Happy anniversary! Thank you for leading with dignity, integrity, and compassion. Your love story is inspiring," added a fourth person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
barack obama michelle obama wedding anniversary + 1 more
barack obama michelle obama wedding anniversary

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out